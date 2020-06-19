Prepare yourselves, people, because Liam McEwan has reunited with the guys from TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT), and to celebrate the release of their latest project The Dream Chapter: ETERNITY, they played a pretty hilarious game of charades! That’s right, the K-pop stars — Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun and Huening Kai — not only tested their knowledge of TXT songs, but of pop culture, too! Make sure to check out the video above!

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.