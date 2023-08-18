Now that The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 has come to an end, and Belly (Lola Tung) and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) are sharing some major smooches, there are a lot of questions left unanswered. For those who read the books of the same name by Jenny Han, you know where Jeremiah’s story goes next. However, Gavin told J-14 exclusively that he isn’t too worried about what’s to come for his character.

“I don’t really know where it goes because I think we’re staying as close as we can to the books,” the actor shared on June 29, while celebrating National Bomb Pop Day. “We’re also — there are things to be added and there are parts in the series that aren’t in the books, and so, I don’t really know where he is gonna go. I’m just excited because, you know, being Jeremiah for the summer is always such a blessing.”

The season 2 finale premiered via Prime Video on Friday, August 18, and fans watched as Belly moved on from Conrad (Christopher Briney) and kicked off a possible new romance with Jeremiah. Following a talk with Conrad — during a night at a motel with the two boys, thanks to an untimely rain storm — Belly made her decision to move on with Jeremiah.

Ahead of the season, Gavin told J-14 that Jeremiah “puts his big boy pants on” throughout the season and, boy, was he right. Facing his feelings with Belly following the death of his mom is no small feat, especially when Conrad was at college throughout most of Susannah’s sickness.

“[He] has to deal with some tough stuff. I think how he deals with it is a learning process, but, you know, I think he ends up doing pretty well for himself,” Gavin continued at the time. “Sometimes it’s the hard stuff that makes you grow up the fastest — sometimes in healthy ways, sometimes not so healthy ways. I think Jeremiah just has to — he grows up a lot and he has to grow up a lot because he’s faced with a lot of tough stuff.”

Where do we go from here with The Summer I Turned Pretty? Well, there is a season 3 on the way!

“We’ve been delighted to see the passion with which fans have embraced The Summer I Turned Pretty, making Summer Fridays an entertainment phenomenon,” Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon and MGM Studios said in a statement on August 3. “Jenny Han is a gifted storyteller, whose fans have been clamoring for the third chapter of this story. We’re excited today to share the news that they have a lot more Summer to look forward to.”

