March is almost here, which means a bunch of Hulu and Disney+ releases are coming soon! Mark your calendars, people, because these are movies and TV shows you won’t want to miss out on.

Disney’s highly anticipated Raya and the Last Dragon will finally premiere on the streaming service, featuring your favorite celebs in voice roles. Calling all Marvel fans, after months of waiting, Falcon and the Winter Soldier will finally continue Captain America’s legacy. It’s safe to say the Disney+ originals are top tier this month. With St. Patrick’s Day on the way, don’t forget to watch the classic DCOM, The Luck of the Irish.

When it comes to Hulu, there’s also some pretty good release over there that you definitely won’t want to miss out on. Unfortunately, with new releases comes a bunch of titles leaving the streaming services, too. Scroll through our gallery for a full list of everything coming to and leaving both Disney+ and Hulu in March 2021!

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.