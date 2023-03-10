TWICE is back and they’re ready to be ~set free~! The iconic K-pop group dropped their 2023 album Ready to Be on March 10, which includes singles “Set Me Free” and English track “Moonlight Sunrise.” Keep reading for everything we know about their 2023 comeback.

Who Are TWICE?

The girl group has nine members: Jihyo, Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu. With more than 4 billion streams on Spotify and three Top 10 albums on the Billboard 200, the group is not small by any means. In 2021, they surpassed Little Mix to become the girl group with the most music videos with more than 100 million views on YouTube.

Formed through a survival show called Sixteen, under JYP Entertainment, the group debuted on October 20, 2015, with their song “Like OOH-AHH(OOH-AHH하게)”

TWICE most recently won the award for Breakout Artist at the 2023 Billboard Women on March 1, 2023.

Member Chaeyoung was first to speak during their acceptance speech. “Receiving Breakthrough Artist at Billboard Women in Music is the most magical way to start our year,” she began.

“Ever since we became TWICE, we believed in each other to always be together when taking a step toward our future,” she continued. “This moment is especially meaningful because all nine of us are standing here together in front of our fans who made our dreams come true. This title Breakthrough Artist proves that if you confidently push for your dream, people who support you will always be your team, you will break through.”

TWICE 2023 Comeback: ‘Ready to Be’ Album and ‘Set Me Free’

TWICE first dropped their pre-release single “Moonlight Sunrise” off their album Ready to Be on January 20, 2023. The song is the one of two English songs on the 7-track album, which dropped two months later on March 10.

“I think it’s the songs of ours that carry TWICE’s color rather than the language in which the song is sung,” TWICE’s leader, Jihyo, told Billboard following the release of “Moonlight Sunrise.”

“I don’t think the language is that relevant in carrying out TWICE’s [identity],” she added.

“When the composers make songs for us, they already know each of our characteristics and strengths,” added Chaeyoung, referring to their regular collaborators such as songwriting duo Black Eyed Pilseung. “They really express our personalities well, so I think that really establishes our style. That’s why it carries over different languages.”

Since then, the girl group dropped the music video for “Set Me Free” the same day as the album’s drop, which they performed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

