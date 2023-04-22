If you’re a fan of K-pop, you’re a fan of TWICE. The girl group is one of the most iconic bands there is in the industry and they’ve been around since 2015! Keep reading to see their complete transformation over the years.

The girl band consists of nine members: Jihyo, Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu. TWICE was formed through a reality survival show called Sixteen, under JYP Entertainment. Following the tough competition, the group debuted on October 20, 2015, with their song “Like OOH-AHH(OOH-AHH하게)”

As for their name, JYP founder J.Y. Park titled the band TWICE, as he has explained “they will be able to move people twice. Once through the ears and once through the eyes.”

With more than 4 billion streams on Spotify and three Top 10 albums on the Billboard 200, the group is extremely successful and even dethroned Little Mix to become the girl group with the most music videos with more than 100 million views on YouTube in 2021.

Nayeon told Cosmopolitan that they never could have expected the level of fame that TWICE has achieved. “We didn’t imagine this. Not just us, but the K-pop market has really expanded over the years,” she explained. “So, I think that’s another reason why we have so many global fans now. Because we had our debut in Korea, I think our initial hope was to let ourselves be known to as many people as possible in Korea. We didn’t really expect the global fans.”

Most recently, TWICE won the award for Breakout Artist at the 2023 Billboard Women in March 2023. Member Chaeyoung was first to speak during their acceptance speech. “Receiving Breakthrough Artist at Billboard Women in Music is the most magical way to start our year,” she began.

“Ever since we became TWICE, we believed in each other to always be together when taking a step toward our future,” she continued. “This moment is especially meaningful because all nine of us are standing here together in front of our fans who made our dreams come true. This title Breakthrough Artist proves that if you confidently push for your dream, people who support you will always be your team, you will break through.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see TWICE’s impressive photo transformation over the years.

