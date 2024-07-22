TWS (pronounced two-us) are just getting started! The K-pop boy group under Pledis Entertainment dropped their second mini album SUMMER BEAT! on June 24, and are set to perform several exciting concerts in the United States this summer, including KCON LA in July and GRAMMY Museum’s Global Spin Live on August 1!

The six-member boy group, consisting of SHINYU, DOHOON, YOUNGJAE, HANJIN, JIHOON and KYUNGMIN sat down with J-14 for an in-depth Q&A, where they opened up about their first performances in the US, some of their biggest inspirations and how they’ve evolved since debuting earlier this year. Keep reading for exclusive interview with TWS!

Tell J-14 readers a little bit about your mini album, SUMMER BEAT!

SHINYU: Overall theme of the album SUMMER BEAT! is summer vacation, capturing the moments of making memories together. Following the thrilling ‘first encounter’ we had through our 1st Mini Album Sparkling Blue, you can feel the deepening relationship and the joy and excitement of being together in our 2nd Mini Album SUMMER BEAT!.

What’s a track off this album you’re most proud of?

HANJIN: It’s “If I’m S, Can You Be My N” for sure. The track is about us getting closer, and I believe our fan 42s [fandom name] can relate to the lyrics. Plus, the cute choreography and the members’ expressions on stage are also highlights of the track!

YOUNGJAE: It’s difficult to choose, but I have to say “hey! hey!” because of the lyrics. I love the positive and energetic messages conveyed in lines like ‘Until we reach the day we’ve been dreaming of’ and ‘Run till we reach the very end.’ I think it can be a source of strength for the 42s who enjoy the track!

You’re performing in the US for the first time at KCON later this month! What are you most looking forward to?

DOHOON: Since it’s our first performance in the US, I’m most excited about hearing the cheers from the audience while we’re on the stage.

How do you think the group has evolved or adjusted since its debut?

YOUNGJAE: I think the biggest difference for TWS as a group since our debut is that we’ve become closer and built a stronger relationship with 42s.

What’s one piece of advice you would give to your pre-debut self?

DOHOON: I’d advise myself to invest more time in personal growth and save up energy to reach even further.

What was the first concert you saw?

JIHOON: TWICE’s concert was the first concert I ever experienced!

When did you know you wanted to become a performer?

HANJIN: Back home, I came across SEVENTEEN’s music and performance and realized I wanted to become an artist myself.

What is an artist that inspires you?

SHINYU: There are many artists and songs that inspire me, and one of them is Yerin Baek’s music.

KYUNGMIN: There are many artists I look up to, but after seeing BTS’ performance, I dreamt of becoming an artist. I truly deeply respect them!

What’s the funniest behind-the-scenes episode you had during your shoot?

JIHOON: I remember when we were filming our digital content ‘TWS:Club,’ we played a horror-themed room escape game and it was so scary that we got startled by the smallest noise! Whenever we got scared, we hugged each other in fear. (haha)

What is your summer fashion staple?

DOHOON: My must-have fashion item is a pair of shades. I need them for style and also to shield my eyes from the scorching sun.

HANJIN: I’m not sure if I could call this a fashion item (haha), but I have to say it’s sunscreen. After learning how UV rays can damage the skin, I never leave home without it.

What’s your go-to hobby when you’re not rehearsing?

JIHOON: Whenever I have free time, I practice tutting in front of the mirror! It feels like my body moves unconsciously.

KYUNGMIN: In my free time, I enjoy listening to various genres of music.

What do you hope for TWS in the next few years? What are some of your goals?

SHINYU: I want to deliver to our fans, 42s, and the audience positive energy and the strength to bounce back when they’re feeling down, through our performances and music.

What is a genre of music you would like TWS to try next?

YOUNGJAE: I want to try ballads! I really love the genre and one day I hope our team gets to present a ballad for 42s.

What message would you like to give J-14 readers who are getting to know you for the first time?

KYUNGMIN: I guarantee that spending time with TWS will bring back precious yet forgotten memories! Please stay tuned for our next endeavor.

