Months after their hit single “Deja Vu,” K-pop group TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) are gearing up for a November 2024 comeback!

Keep reading for details on The Star Chapter: Sanctuary:

When Does TXT’s ‘The Star Chapter: Sanctuary’ Come Out?

The group will be making a comeback with their seventh mini album, titled The Star Chapter: SANCTUARY, on November 4, 2024.

So far, details regarding the K-pop group’s upcoming comeback, such as tracklist and its lead single, have yet to be revealed.

TXT’s last comeback came in April 2024, with a mini-album called TOMORROW, along with their lead single “Deja Vu,” which they spoke about during an interview with NME.

“[The lyrics] say that the expectation of meeting ‘you’, which feels like a far-off future, is really big,” TXT’s Taehyun explained of the lead single. “We mostly focused on two overarching themes – the little miracles that we face in life and what’s invisible to the eye but is still important. At the end of the day, we thought of tomorrow or the future – the fact that you always get a new tomorrow seemed like another miracle to us.”

“I never expected that I would make it this far, so I only feel a huge sense of gratitude for the fact that I’m standing here right now,” Hueningkai told the outlet of the group’s success. “I just want to do my best to make sure that I live up to everybody’s expectations.”

Who Are TXT?

ICYMI, the K-pop band consists of members Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, ​Taehyun and Huening Kai. They first debuted in 2019 with their hit “Crown,” and have since been making waves in the K-pop world — performing at huge stages such as Lollapalooza, the MTV VMAS and more.

“Because it’s been some years since we debuted, I think I would describe it as a journey of growing and being mature, so we definitely see maturing changes in our aesthetics,” Taehyun told Teen Vogue in June 2024. “I wouldn’t say it was a radical change, but it was more like a gradual change and gradual being mature and growing. I would say after our second LP, our style definitely got a little more mature than before,” he added of the group’s evolution.

