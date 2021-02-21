Hollywood heartbreaker! Tyler Posey has been romantically linked to some of Hollywood’s biggest stars over the years, and we’re breaking down his love life from the start.

In February 2021, the Teen Wolf alum went public with girlfriend Phem. “Valentine’s massive oyster. Hand and middle fingers for scale,” he wrote on Instagram and tagged the singer. She responded, “I luv u.”

Previously, the MTV star was romantically linked to Seana Gorlick, Bella Thorne, Sophia Ali and Miley Cyrus. In fact, the Hannah Montana star was Tyler’s first kiss!

“We were so damn young … I would get excited when we would hold hands,” he told Entertainment Tonight in 2015 about their relationship. “She was herself at seven years old. She knew who she was. I never met anyone like that at my age.”

Eventually the young lovers went their separate ways and Tyler experienced a few more great love stories over the years. Scroll through our gallery for a full break down of his dating history!

