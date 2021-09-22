No one wants a Teen Wolf reboot more than Tyler Posey, and that’s a fact!

The actor starred as Scott McCall in the MTV series across its six seasons from 2011 to 2017. Following its premiere, the show immediately became a favorite among viewers as they watched teenage Scott, who was also dealing with high school, girls and lacrosse, adjust to life as a newly turned werewolf.

“I felt that this was going to be big,” the actor said of the series during a June 2021 interview with TVInsider. “It’s not the biggest show in the world, but there’s this cult following and this loyalty and fellowship, this family vibe. I’ve met fans all over the world, and they all say they met their best friends through this show. There’s something about this show that is big and powerful and important. I knew it was going to be special. I really did.”

Over the years, the entire cast — which also included Dylan O’Brien, Holland Roden, Dylan Sprayberry, Arden Cho and Daniel Sharman, among others — have also hinted at a reboot, but Tyler has been leading the charge. It all started with a tweet to MTV from March 2020.

“Hey @MTV I think it’s time to bring Teen Wolf back for new episodes,” the California native shared. “First Jersey Shore Family Vacation. Now Teen Wolf high school reunion. I’m ready. And 28 so it’s an appropriate age.”

Since then, he’s gone on to speak about returning to his role as Scott and filming in the fictional Beacon Hills throughout various interviews.

“I’m always hopeful. Always. I love Teen Wolf, and during the lockdown, I actually rewatched the entire thing and I fell in love with it even more. It’s so good. It’s so good. I’m so proud and impressed. We were so young and I’m just, like, I’m really impressed with what we did,” Tyler gushed to Entertainment Tonight in October 2020. “There’s no talk in expanding the series. I did, one night, have an idea of Scott McCall going to college and just being a normal werewolf inside of the world. I recorded a three-minute-long voicemail and sent it to [executive producer] Jeff Davis and he thought it was hilarious, but it’s a completely different idea.”

The Maid in Manhattan star went on to say that he wanted the cast to take their adventures out of Beacon Hills and into the “real world.”

“We were just contained to Beacon Hills, and Beacon Hills was kind of like a novice at containing the supernatural,” Tyler also told ET. “So, when Scott goes out to the real world, he sees how everybody else handles supernatural stuff and how much better of a job they did than Beacon Hills … It would be more of a comedic thing, but I don’t think that’s going to happen.”

Scroll through our gallery to read all of Tyler’s most promising quotes about a possible Teen Wolf reboot.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.