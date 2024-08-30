Hollywood hottie Paul Mescal is reportedly dating another singer-songwriter, Gracie Abrams, marking his first semi-confirmed relationship since his time with Phoebe Bridgers. Though their relationship is still relatively fresh and casual, Paul and Gracie’s connection dates back nearly a year and has experienced a few unexpected twists.

“I definitely feel the temptation to say the status of my [relationship status], that will always be there. But I don’t think that’s a wise thing to do,” Paul told Vanity Fair. “When Normal People came out, I was very forthright in interviews, and it didn’t actually serve me. … But moving forward as much as I can, that’s going to be my life that is private. That’s a difficult thing to achieve. But giving strangers an answer about my life doesn’t actually help me. It’s like a quick boost of serotonin, being like, ‘I’ve said what I need to say.’ And then it’s just Twitter fodder.”

However, according to Life & Style sources, Paul and Gracie reportedly “like each other a lot,” adding, “they’ve known each other a while, but they’ve made efforts to keep it on the down-low.”

“A lot of gals will be disappointed to know he’s got a girlfriend — which is what Gracie is shaping up to be,” the outlet reported in August 2024.

For his part, the Normal People actor has opened up about wanting to keep his romantic relationships private during an interview with Harper’s Bazaar in August 2023, explaining that his personal life is “nobody else’s business because it’s indecent.”

“People are going to write and say things because there’s a certain interest with any person who’s in the public eye in how that person lives their life and who they’re living up with, and what they’re doing and how they’re going about doing it,” the Aftersun star said. “And look, a lot of the time people are really kind about their support for me. That’s my predominant experience.”

