Justin and Hailey Bieber have finally introduced the world to baby Bieber — and you may audibly “aw” at the meaning behind their son’s name, Jack Blues.

What Is the Meaning Behind ‘Jack Blues;?

The famous couple named their son after Justin’s dad, Jeremy Jack Bieber.

The pop star and beauty brand owner announced that they welcomed their first child together on Friday, August 23, via Instagram. That day, Justin took to the social media app to share a snapshot of Jack’s small foot in Hailey’s hand.

“WELCOME HOME,” Justin captioned the post, adding, “JACK BLUES BIEBER.”

ICYMI, the Rhode Beauty founder and her husband shared they were expecting a Bieber baby on May 9, 2024. Hailey stunned in maternity photos shared to social media, with her baby bump on full display. Simply tagging her husband on Instagram — the post also included a video of the happy couple kissing and seemingly renewing their wedding vows.

The happy news also came weeks after rumors that Hailey was pregnant first surfaced online, after photos of her and Justin went viral as it appeared she may have been hiding a bump.

After the announcement, fans were wondering why Hailey kept her pregnancy a secret for so long. The model revealed in July 2024 the reason behind her decision.

Hailey told W Magazine that since her bump “stayed small for a long time,” she decided to keep it underwraps, however, it wasn’t an easy choice. “I felt like I was hiding this big secret, and it didn’t feel good. I wanted the freedom to go out and live my life.”

Further discussing motherhood, Hailey went on to said that “it’s so hard to say what I’m going to do or not do when there isn’t even a child here yet.” She added, “I don’t even know what it feels like to be a parent other than a dog parent yet. And that’s not the same thing, by any means.”

During an interview with GQ from October 2023, Hailey reflected on the “multiple times” people in the public eye have speculated that she’s pregnant.

“There is something that’s disheartening about, ‘Damn, I can’t be bloated one time and not be pregnant?’ It would be a lie if I was like, ‘Oh, yeah, I don’t give a s–t,’” she told the outlet. “When there comes a day that that is true, you — you, as in the internet, will be the last to know.”

