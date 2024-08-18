Get ready to be thrilled! Sony’s Screen Gems and PlayStation Productions are bringing the spine-chilling world of the hit horror video game Until Dawn to the big screen, and the cast is packed with some seriously exciting names.

The movie adaptation is set to start shooting in mid-August, and here’s everything you need to know about this electrifying project.

Who Stars In ‘Until Dawn’?

First up, the cast! Maia Mitchell, known for her roles in Disney Channel’s Teen Beach Movie, Freeform’s The Fosters, and the recent Hulu series The Artful Dodger, is joining the film’s ensemble.

Maia will be joined by Michael Cimino, Odessa A’zion, Belmont Cameli, Peter Stormare, Ella Rubin and Ji-young Yoo. Peter Stormare, who fans might remember from his role in the game, will be reprising his part as Dr. Hill, the eerie therapist.

The film is directed by David F. Sandberg, who is returning to the horror genre after his work on Shazam! Fury of the Gods. The director is teaming up with Gary Dauberman, who penned the script and is producing the film.

What Is ‘Until Dawn’ About?

The movie is based on the 2015 interactive horror game where eight friends and frenemies find themselves trapped at a remote mountain retreat. They must navigate through a series of terrifying scenarios involving a mysterious killer, cannibalistic wendigos, and a long-buried mining cave-in.

The adaptation promises to be an R-rated, horror-lover’s dream, blending the essence of the game with fresh characters and new scares.

“I’ve been longing to do horror again after Lights Out and Annabelle: Creation, and this film explores the many great subgenres of horror to create the most terrifying experience possible,” the director said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “Capturing the essence of the game but with new characters, it serves as a great stand-alone introduction to the world for the newcomer as well as offers something new that the fans of the game will enjoy.”

With the project overseen by Michael Bitar for Screen Gems and Charles Miller serving as executive producer, Until Dawn is shaping up to be a must-watch for horror fans and newcomers alike.

Mark your calendars and get ready to face your fears — Until Dawn is coming soon, and it’s going to be a wild ride!

