Izabela Rose, Siena Agudong, Alison Fernandez, Max Torina and Elie Samouhi from Disney Channel’s new movie Upside-Down Magic caught up with J-14 to talk all about the upcoming flick! The cast revealed all the funny moments that happened behind-the-scenes on and off the set, and honestly, we can’t stop laughing! Make sure to watch the video above, and remember — Upside Down Magic premieres on Disney Channel on Friday, July 31, at 8:00 P.M. EST/PST.

