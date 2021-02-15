Hollywood’s biggest stars celebrated Valentine’s Day with posts of their significant others on Instagram, and we’re seriously swooning!

Some shared kissing photos while others opted for selfies, and some couples even made their relationship social media official on the day of love. Why Don’t We member Daniel Seavey, for example, went public with girlfriend Franny Arrieta. The singer shared a black-and-white photo alongside a heartfelt caption.

“Happy Valentine’s Day to this girl. We’d been friends for years and always had something for each other. A year before we started dating, we kissed,” he explained, adding that his late friend Corey La Barrie told him to wait before making things official. “I didn’t want to date, or believe in dating for a long time. She changed that.”

Similarly, after months of speculation, Kendall Jenner took her rumored relationship with NBA star Devin Booker to the next level by sharing a subtle Instagram Stories snap of the pair accompanied by a white heart emoji. Love was definitely in the air for these two and a bunch of your other favorite stars!

Scroll through our gallery to see exactly how all your favorite celebs celebrated Valentine’s Day 2021.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.