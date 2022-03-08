She’s taking over France! Vanessa Hudgens has become a total style star during Paris Fashion Week.

Following her red carpet moment at the SAG Awards in late February, the Disney Channel alum jetted off to France where she turned heads when arriving at some of the biggest fashion shows. For the Valentino show, for example, the High School Musical alum sported a lilac see-through dress paired with nude heels.

“Today we say @maisonvalentino,” Vanessa wrote on Instagram alongside photos of herself in the outfit. “Congratulations @pppiccioli on the STUNNING show. Last slide — I caught myself saying wow in slow motion. But then again, can ya blame me!?!!!”

While the actress was covered up in her purple look, she previously spoke with Glamour U.K. in December 2021 about hating bras.

“Bras are uncomfortable,” Vanessa shared. “If you feel more comfortable and ready to take on the world in a bra, then by all means wear one. But for me personally, they’re just not comfortable. I don’t want to feel restricted.”

Throughout her time in the City of Love, the songstress also appeared at the Giambattista Valli and Miu Miu shows, where she wore looks from the designers. Over the years, Vanessa’s style went from Disney darling to high-fashion babe.

“My style, and the evolution of it, is something that’s fascinating to me. Where I was 10 years ago is so different from where I am now,” she explained during a November 2019 interview with Who What Wear. “It was a very Bohemian time for me. I would always be in maxi dresses with feather earrings and my long hair. I just felt so feminine and flowy [Now], I appreciate clean lines more. I appreciate classic things more. I love an iconic look.”

While some people still see her as Gabriella Montez from High School Musical, Vanessa explained to Shape in October 2021 that she’s “really come into [her] own.”

“When you’re fully accepting of who you are, and you stop trying to suppress pieces of yourself, you can conquer the world. I love how silly I am. I love how excitable I am. And I love that I’m finally at a place where I can access those things,” she shared. “Even the quirky stuff that might have been shut down by other people in the past, like being ridiculous with my friends, those are things I’m now allowing to thrive. For some people, I’m way too much. But I love who I am, and there’s such power in that.”

Scroll through our gallery to see Vanessa’s best Paris Fashion Week looks.

