Throughout her time in the spotlight, Vanessa Hudgens has been linked to some pretty famous faces. The High School Musical actress became a total icon after she first stepped onto the Hollywood scene, so it’s only natural that fans are curious about her love life.

Most people know that she dated her HSM costar Zac Efron for five years after falling for each other on set of the Disney Channel Original Movie, but she’s actually been linked to some other guys over the years! It’s been reported that Vanessa was romantically involved with Josh Hutcherson, Austin Butler and Kyle Kuzma in the past.

Went it comes to looking for her ideal partner, the Princess Switch star told Entertainment Tonight in November 2020 that she’s “not picky.”

“Your girl’s open. I feel like at the end of the day, it’s just about having similar fundamentals and wanting the same things,” Vanessa explained. “I know what I want and I’m like, if someone comes into the picture and can give me all those things, then great. It doesn’t matter if they’re in the public eye or not. If anything, I prefer them not to be, but we’ll see.”

As for her current relationship status, the actress revealed that there’s been “no dating” amid the coronavirus pandemic. “I just finished another movie yesterday and, you know, it’s taken very seriously and to keep everyone safe there are precautions,” she told ET. “And, at times, it feels extravagant, but it’s what you have to do to keep everyone on the production safe.”

She may not have a new man in her life just yet, but J-14 decided to take a walk down memory lane and relive all the former Disney Channel star’s relationships over the years. Scroll through our gallery for a complete guide to Vanessa’s love life, including his ex-boyfriends and rumored romances.

