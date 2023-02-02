It’s the start of something forever! Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker are engaged after more than two years of dating, a source tells J-14.

They’re keeping it on the down-low for now and enjoying the moment but plan to make an official announcement any day,” the insider says about the happy couple.

TMZ was the first to report the news.

Just one week prior to making headlines for their engagement, the High School Musical alum, 34, shared an adorable snap with the shortstop, 26, via Instagram.

“I’ll stop the world and melt with you,” Vanessa captioned her post on January 26, quoting the famous song “I Melt With You” by Modern English. In the photo, the duo shared a warm embrace as the Tick, Tick … Boom actress smiled and looked up at her fiancé.

Vanessa revealed in an April 2021 interview with Entertainment Tonight that she first met Cole during a Zoom meditation group.

“Me and Cole met on a Zoom meditation group. Very random, yes,” Vanessa said. “Zoom, you’ve got to love it.”

She then described how she found her true soulmate in the baseball player, noting, “He’s just kind of perfect for me. I am [happy]. I really am. I think that it’s also so important to stay grateful for everything that you have in life. I’ve been making that a priority, and I feel like it’s just been making magic happen all the more.”

The lovebirds also never hesitate to share sweet photos of each other via their respective Instagram accounts, and they appear to support each other’s endeavors, as Vanessa has been her man’s biggest cheerleader during baseball season, whereas he stayed by her side during various red carpet events.

Before she found her happily ever after with the athlete, the Gimme Shelter actress famously dated Elvis movie star Austin Butler for nearly a decade.

Vanessa and Austin, 31, were romantically linked from 2011 to early 2020. Throughout their former relationship, the former teen actors were known to ring in Halloween together by wearing epic matching costumes. Not only that, but they were often spotted supporting each other’s film premieres over the years. Austin even recently credited his former girlfriend for nudging him to audition for the 2022 Elvis Presley biopic.

“We’d been together for so long, and she had this sort of clairvoyant moment, and so I really, I owe her a lot for believing in me,” the Carrie Diaries alum told the Los Angeles Times on January 24.

Despite crediting Vanessa for her involvement in his Elvis audition, fans noticed that the California native seemingly shaded her former beau over his apparent Elvis voice and accent.

On January 19, an Instagram user reposted a tweet about Austin’s accent and captioned the post, “He went to the Lady Gaga school of Oscar campaign acting,” to which Vanessa simply commented, “Crying.”

