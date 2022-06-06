She’s done it again! Vanessa Hudgens proved that she’s a total red carpet queen with seven looks during the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday, June 5.

It was announced late last month that the former High School Musical star, 33, would be returning to host the awards show after a two-year break. She first took the stage as host during the 2020 event — and was a total knockout. This time around, Vanessa promised fans a “party” and she delivered.

“It’s so much fun,” she told Entertainment Tonight days before the star-studded event. “It’s gonna be a party.”

While walking the red carpet, Vanessa opted for a blue Vera Wang gown before changing into a gold dress for her first look during the show. She slayed in multiple outfits while announcing presenters and keeping the awards show on track.

“My style, and the evolution of it, is something that’s fascinating to me. Where I was 10 years ago is so different from where I am now,” Vanessa told Who What Wear in November 2019 of her ever-changing fashion sense. “It was a very Bohemian time for me. I would always be in maxi dresses with feather earrings and my long hair. I just felt so feminine and flowy [Now], I appreciate clean lines more. I appreciate classic things more. I love an iconic look.”

Her hosting — and recent red carpet looks — prove that she’s evolved into a total style icon.

“I feel like I’ve lived many, many lives just because I’ve been in this industry for so long,” she told Glamour U.K. in December 2021 about her Hollywood transformation. “I had big dreams and was so excited and bright-eyed and bushy-tailed.”

While she may be established in the industry, there’s no doubt that Vanessa still has her surprises up her sleeve. And her 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards looks prove it! Scroll through our gallery to see all of her fashionable looks throughout the night.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.