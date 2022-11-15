Vanessa Hudgens and her younger sister Stella Hudgens are sibling goals! ICYMI, Stella is seven years younger than her sister Vanessa, as the High School Musical alum was born on December 14, 1988, and Stella was born on November 13, 1995. Even though their age gap isn’t that small, the two sisters have always been close — those who follow them on social media definitely already know this. Keep reading to see Vanessa and Stella’s cutest sister moments.

While appearing on Live with Kelly and Ryan in January 2020, Vanessa shared a time when Stella bought a ticket and flew across the pond to Scotland just to surprise Vanessa for her 31st birthday.

“I was literally talking to my producer and I was like, ‘I think I’m going to call my sister and see if she wants to come out because I miss her,'” Vanessa recalled. “I get to my trailer and I open the door, and my mom was filming me. I was like, ‘What are you doing?’ And there was a massive box — my sister pops out of a box. I was dead. [I had] no idea whatsoever. It was the greatest thing.”

On top of that, the two constantly post one another on their social media pages — and as far back as 2014! “HAPPY 19th BIRTHDAY to the most beautiful fox I know,” Vanessa wrote on Stella’s birthday in November 2014. “You have a light that shines from the inside out. I couldn’t be more grateful for such an incredible sister, who will always be my best friend. I love your face off.”

The sisters’ bond seemed to grow stronger since their father, Greg Hudgens, died from cancer in January 2016. In a 2018 interview with the Inquirer, the Princess Switch actress said that it had been difficult for her family following his passing, especially for her mother, Gina Guangco-Hudgens.

“The thing that I took away the most from my parents is that they were married until the day that my dad passed away,” she told the outlet. “I admire my parents’ tenacity to stay together, no matter what, because I saw them at their highs and lows. And the amount of time and money that they put in, so much driving back and forth to auditions, to make our dreams come true.”

Scroll through our gallery to see Vanessa and Stella’s sweetest sister moments.

