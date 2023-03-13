After the show is the afterparty … and Young Hollywood is still slaying! Once the 2023 Academy Awards came to an end on Sunday, March 12, the stars headed to the annual Vanity Fair Oscars Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.

The night’s biggest winners posed with their Oscars status while other celebs walked the red carpet in jaw-dropping looks. Overall, it was a night to remember.

Following her epic performance of “Applause” from Tell It Like a Woman during the actual ceremony, Sofia Carson changed into a different gown for the afterparty. She rocked a silver dress and looked like a total queen. Her former Descendants costar Dove Cameron was also present at the party, rocking a black look. Neutral dresses were on trend for the night with stars opting for various monochromatic looks from various designers.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a Hollywood party if the Riverdale stars weren’t present. Thankfully, Camila Mendes represented from the CW cast and rocked a white dress with some major cutouts. When it comes to risk-takers, these young stars proved that they know how to rock a red carpet. Everyone who was anyone made an appearance.

What goes on inside the star-studded event? In a retrospective of the event, Vanity Fair explained that it’s a night “so alluring, so enviable, and so utterly unbelievable” because it’s “a single room filled with some of the world’s most notable people.” That’s a room we’d love to be in!

“Every year, the event is attended by starstruck first-time winners, stadium-filling rock stars, models from far-flung locations like Nigeria or Puerto Rico, Hollywood dynasties, European princesses, Super Bowl ring-holders, and Olympic medalists,” the publication wrote in March, ahead of the big night. “Success and heroes, mixing under the same roof — for one night only.”

Who made it on to the guest list this year? Scroll through our gallery to see photos of Young Hollywood’s biggest stars at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars Party.

