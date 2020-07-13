Actress Victoria Justice had the best reaction after a fan proposed to her by writing, “Will you marry me?” across the sky. Talk about an epic gesture!

The Victorious alum took to Instagram to share some pics of the epic proposal.

“So… Apparently this has been flying over Santa Monica today! I got an email this morning saying TMZ was ready to break a story about me getting engaged, which is news to me? Lol,” she captioned it. “In any case, until this secret admirer reveals themself, I guess my answer is… Maybe?”

She added, “And if there’s another Victoria Justice out there who just got proposed to, congrats girl! How romantic. ALSO, is this not a great plot for a rom com?!”

As fans know, the former Nickelodeon star has been linked to some of Hollywood’s biggest stars over the years, including Cole Sprouse — who gave Victoria her first kiss!

Yep, before she landed her role on the show Zoey 101, she had a guest appearance on The Suite Life of Zack and Cody. She played the role of Rebecca in the episode titled “The Fairest of Them All,” where she got to share a smooch with Cole’s character, Cody.

Then, in 2008, Victoria reportedly dated Hunger Games star Josh Hutcherson for after a little over a year.

After that, Victoria was linked to the actor Ryan Rottman from 2011 until 2013. At the time, a source told Us Weekly that they had broken up because they were both at “different points in their life and both had been traveling.

In 2013 the brunette beauty entered into a relationship with Pierson Fode, after they met on the set of Naomi and Ely’s No-Kiss List. They couple was together for about two years before they called it quits back in 2015.

Most recently, Victoria was in a longterm relationship with Reeve Carney. The pair met and started dating in 2016, while filming the Rocky Horror Picture Show remake. Throughout their three year relationship, the couple stayed pretty private about their love, but they did grace the red carpet together a few times.

It’s unclear what went wrong in the end, but the two were last spotted together in February 2019. Reeve has since started another relationship with one of his Broadway costars.

