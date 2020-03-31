Former Nickelodeon star Matt Bennett has opened up about his iconic Victorious character, and fans are shook! In a series of since-expired Instagram Stories, the 28-year-old actor dished on what the he thinks Robbie Shapiro would be doing now, and honestly, we couldn’t have predicted his future better ourselves.

“I’m hoping that things worked out for him. I’m hoping that he got a successful career as a talk show host, maybe like a Jimmy Fallon. I would like to see that for Robbie,” he gushed.

That’s not all! Matt also revealed his favorite episode of the fan-favorite, throwback series.

“My favorite episode of Victorious is probably ‘Trapped In An RV.’ It was the first one where everyone from the show was in the same place at the same time and it brought out a whole bunch of interesting dynamics,” he said. “I think it’s a fan favorite as well. Everybody really liked seeing all of us together, having a good time.”

As fans know, this came just after the entire Victorious cast celebrated the show’s 10 year anniversary. The Nickelodeon series aired its first episode on March 27, 2010, but it seriously feels like just yesterday viewers were watching Matt, Victoria Justice, Ariana Grande, Avan Jogia, Liz Gillies, Daniella Monet, Michael Eric Reid and Leon Thomas III on their TV screens, and there’s not a day that goes by that fans don’t miss it.

In honor of the anniversary, some of the stars posted heartfelt tributes on social media to mark the epic milestone.

“Just want to say how grateful I will always be for being on this show and for those years of my life. I couldn’t have spent my teenage years with a better, more funny, talented group of human beings. I really loved playing Cat Valentine (even though sometimes people think I actually still speak and act like that and her essence will lovingly haunt me ’til I die). I miss getting in trouble with my friends, the school room and trying not to laugh when we weren’t supposed to on set. I even miss waking up with red hair dye stained pillows,” Ariana wrote on Instagram.

BRB, going to watch reruns on repeat!

