Even though Virginia Gardner is set to star alongside Dylan Sprouse in the Beautiful Disaster movies, she’s been in the acting game *way* longer than you think! From Marvel’s Runaways on Hulu to 2018’s Halloween, keep reading for everything we know about Virginia.

Who Is Virginia Gardner?

Virginia, 27, first got her start in the acting biz in Disney Channel’s Lab Rats in 2012 at 17 years old. After appearing on shows such as The Goldbergs, How to Get Away with Murder and Zoo, she decided to take a break and focus on modeling.

However, that changed after she was cast in the thriller film, Project Almanac as Christina Raskin in 2015. Since then, she’s been cast in movies such as Halloween, All the Bright Places, Fall and Hulu series Marvel’s Runaways.

The California native is currently engaged to Jed Elliot, a bassist for the band The Struts. The two announced their engagement in July 2021 via Instagram. “One million times yes,” Virginia captioned her post. “Love you forever and ever.”

Who Does Virginia Gardner Play In ‘Beautiful Disaster’?

Virginia and Dylan play characters Abby and Travis, respectively, in Beautiful Disaster, which premiered in theatres on April 12, 2023. The movie is based off of a novel series of the same name written by Jamie McGuire.

Following two college freshman that are polar opposites, Beautiful Disaster follows “bad boy” underground boxer Travis, whom Abby wants nothing to do with. Their paths cross in an unexpected way, naturally.

The Voltage Pictures official logline reads, “Intrigued by Abby’s resistance to his appeal, Travis offers her a simple bet: if he loses his next fight, he must remain sex-free for a month. If he wins, Abby must live in his apartment for the same amount of time. Either way, Travis has no idea that Abby’s dark past is about to emerge, and he may have finally met his match.”

Prior to the movie’s release, Voltage Pictures announced that a sequel to Beautiful Disaster had already been confirmed.

“Excited to announce there are 2 Beautiful Disaster movies headed your way!!!” Virgina shared on Instagram, announcing the sequel news. “Super grateful @voltagepicturesofficial is letting us make the second movie before the first even comes out. Get excited. Lots of fun to come.”

