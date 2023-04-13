Virginia Gardner might play the romantic lead alongside Dylan Sprouse in Beautiful Disaster, but is she dating anyone IRL? Keep reading for everything we know about the actress’ love life.

Is Virginia Gardner Single?

The California native is currently engaged to Jed Elliott, a bassist for the rock band The Struts. The two announced their engagement in July 2021 via Instagram. “One million times yes,” Virginia captioned her post. “Love you forever and ever.” The post also included how Jed proposed to Virginia, as their dog wore a collar that included a tag that wrote, “Will you marry daddy?”

Prior to their engagement, it looks like the pair started dating somewhere around 2020, as that’s when they started posting one another on their social media pages.

Jed, 31, is an English musician, who has played bass for The Struts since their creation in 2012. Prior to his relationship with Virginia, he dated Little Mix member Jade Thirwall for three years until they called it quits in 2019.

Who Is Virginia Gardner?

Virginia, 27, first got her start in the acting biz in Disney Channel’s Lab Rats in 2012 at 17 years old. After appearing on shows such as The Goldbergs, How to Get Away with Murder and Zoo, she decided to take a break from showbiz and focus on modeling.

However, things changed after she booked the role of Christina Raskin in the 2015 thriller film. Since then, she’s appeared in movies such as Halloween, All the Bright Places, Fall and Hulu series Marvel’s Runaways.

In Beautiful Disaster, Virginia and Dylan play characters Abby and Travis, respectively, which premiered in theatres on April 12, 2023. The movie is based off of a novel series of the same name written by Jamie McGuire. The second film was confirmed prior to Beautiful Disaster‘s release, and is titled Beautiful Wedding.

According to the official logline of the Voltage Pictures film, Beautiful Wedding will pick up right where Beautiful Disaster leaves off.

“Abby and Travis wake up after a crazy night in Vegas confused, hungover, and — to their shock — married!” the description reads. “So they do what any college-age newlyweds who barely know each other would do: they honeymoon in Mexico with their best friends and family! Is this marriage their destiny, or just another disaster?”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.