‘Tis the season for daily videos! Vlogmas is back and better than ever this year with all your favorite YouTube stars uploading vlogs every day from now until Christmas.

As YouTube fans know, Alisha Marie is the total Vlogmas queen. Last year, she surprised subscribers with a different intro every day (yes, that’s 25 intros) and launched a special line of merch dedicated to the annual event. In a video uploaded on December 1, 2020, the influencer told fans how she planned to top last year’s Vlogmas. So, what did she do? Bought a billboard of course!

“Alisha Marie doesn’t do anything half-ass,” she told her fans before showing off the epic surprise. Wearing this year’s Vlogmas merch, Alisha posed alongside her L.A. billboard which reads, “K bye, 2020.”

Just like Alisha, other YouTubers — like LaurDIY, Adelaine Morin, Remi Cruz, Hannah Melohce and more — decided to give fans a look into their daily lives this December.

