Time to see the light! For years, its been rumored that a live-action Tangled movie is in the works. However, not much news has been reported thus far. That being said, fans have shared their hopes in terms of casting Rapunzel and Flynn Rider, and some major stars’ names have been thrown around.

Keep reading for everything to know so far.

Will There Be a Live Action ‘Tangled’ Movie?

For years it’s been reported that Disney has a live-action Tangled in the works. However, nothing from the company has been confirmed just yet. TheDisneyInsider was first to report the news in February 2020, with the blog claiming they heard whispers about the possible film.

The animated version of Tangled premiered in 2010, and starred Mandy Moore as Rapunzel with Zachary Levi as Flynn Rider. Along with the sweet love story, the movie is responsible for some pretty iconic songs — “I See the Light” anyone?

Years after the first rumors stared swirling, other Disney blogs speculated in August 2023 that casting had started.

Who Is Playing Rapunzel and Flynn Rider in Live-Action ‘Tangled’?

While no official casting news has been announced just yet, fans quickly started to suggest various celebrities for the roles. Some people have shared that Harry Styles — who was considered for the role of Prince Eric in The Little Mermaid — should get his chance as Flynn, while others have thrown around Tom Holland‘s name. However, the Spider-Man: No Way Home actor isn’t really on board.

“I really like that film,” he shared on Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp in August 2020. “There’s a lot of these live-action versions of animated films that I loved as a kid and I’m like, ‘I don’t know if we need them.’”

When it comes to the long-haired princess, Dove Cameron is at the top of the list of potential stars, and she’s ready.

“Disney is [reportedly] making a live action Tangled and if @DoveCameron doesn’t play Rapunzel I’m throwing a tantrum,” one fan wrote in February 2020. Dove shared the post, adding, “Same.”

A second fan tweeted, “@DoveCameron as Rapunzel or i don’t want it.” Similarly, the Liv and Maddie star replied, writing, “Hahahah. Amazing.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.