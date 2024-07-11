It might be hard to believe, but Chappell Roan almost walked down the chapel… Twice! That’s right, the iconic queer songstress almost became the subject of her hit song “Good Luck, Babe!”

Who Was Chappell Roan Almost Married to?

Recently, a year-old TikTok posted by Chappell, whose real name is Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, resurfaced online, where she reveals some fun facts about herself. One tidbit, in particular, had fans pretty shocked.

“I’ve almost been married twice, and that’s all I’m gonna say about that,” she said, without clarifying who she was married to — or when these two engagements actually were.

Regardless, fans thought this piece of info was pretty entertain, as it was very “midwest princess” of her.

“Babe that’s so Midwestern of you,” one commenter wrote, while another commented: “The Missouri in me sees the Missouri in you.”

ICYMI, the rising pop princess is from Willard, Missouri. She took on the stage name Chappell after the passing of her grandfather Dennis K. Chappell, who died of brain cancer in 2016.

“I think Chappell’s a drag-queen version of me because it’s very larger-than-life,” she said of her stage name during a 2023 interview with Vanity Fair. “Kind of tacky, not afraid to say really lewd things. The songs are kind of the fairytale version of what happened in real life. A lot of the songs are just enhanced versions of what happened or maybe they never happened at all.”

Who Has Chappell Roan Dated?

The 26-year-old hasn’t revealed who she’s dated in the past, however, if you’ve listened to “My Kink is Karma,” then you know she’s been through it!

Since her time in the spotlight, Chappell has mostly kept her relationships on the down low, but has hinted about past romances.

In August 2023, the songstress told The Los Angeles Times that her tracks “Red Wine Supernova” and “Naked in Manhattan” were inspired by her previous relationship.

Chappell explained that at the time while she was dating a man, she was also fantasizing about women.

“I was dating a boy then. I had never even kissed a girl when these songs were written. It was all what I wished my life could be.”

Just four years earlier, Chappell told Teen Vogue that around the time she released “Pink Pony Club,” she had recently gotten out of a four and a half year relationship — and fans think she may be referring to an ex-boyfriend.

She further told the teen outlet at the time that she wasn’t interested in dating boys anymore. “[Dating a boy is] just literally not fun. It’s not fun. It’s not hot. It’s not interesting. It’s boring.”

