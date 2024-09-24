Since news of Haliey Welch‘s “Talk Tuah” podcast was announced, the reaction on the internet has been pretty brutal. So, is the show still on or has it become the most short-lived podcast in history?

Keep reading for everything we know:

Was ‘Talk Tuah’ Cancelled?

It appears that “Talk Tuah” is still going strong, despite internet rumors that the podcast was cancelled went viral on TikTok. In fact, her most recent episode premiered on September 24.

ICYMI, Haliey to fame earlier this year after being stopped by an on-the-street interview from creators Tim & Dee TV, where they asked the question, “What’s one move in bed that makes a man go crazy every time?” Haliey then responded with her now-infamous line: “You gotta give ‘em that ‘hawk tuah’ and spit on that thang.”

Following the viral clip, the 21-year-old has taken her 15 minutes of fame very seriously — landing Haliey nearly 2 million followers on TikTok, 2.6 million followers on Instagram. She has even created her own clothing company called 16 Minutes and has appeared on multiple podcasts, interviews and most recently, launched her very own podcast under Jake Paul‘s Betr company.

When Did ‘Talk Tuah’ Premiere?

Haliey’s debut “Talk Tuah” episode first premiered on September 10, and included a guest appearance by comedian Whitney Cummings. Future episodes set to include internet stars like Josh Richards and even Jake himself.

“I’m so thankful to have my own podcast where you’ll discover the real Haliey Welch. I’m delighted to join the progressive team at Betr who fully gets me,” Haliey shared in a statement.

Since its first episode was released, the internet’s feedback on her podcast has been pretty harsh. Many listeners are criticizing the show, flooding her episodes with sarcastic remarks like “This podcast saved my life” and “The Talk Tuah podcast is the reason I wake up in the morning.”

The comments have since sparked a sarcastic meme trend, where people joke about the show being canceled, often accompanied by dramatic reaction photos or GIFs to illustrate their exaggerated devastation if that were the case.

