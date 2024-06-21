Hold up … was Joe Alwyn in a Harry Potter movie? Fans seem to think so after a clip of what appears to be the British actor in a scene from the beloved fantasy series went viral. Keep reading for everything we know.

Why Fans Think They’ve Spotted Joe in HP

In a TikTok clip, fans speculate they’ve identified Joe as an extra in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. The scene shows a celebrating boy pushed by Tom Felton‘s Draco Malfoy after Harry’s triumph in the Triwizard Tournament. Although that boy isn’t Joe, it’s the person clapping beside him that caught fans’ attention. Could it be Joe, our London boy?

While it’s uncertain if it’s indeed Joe since the 2005 film isn’t listed on his IMDb page, it’s plausible. He would have been around 14 years old during filming, matching the appearance of the actor in the clip. Additionally, just a few years earlier, Joe was spotted by a casting director for a role in Love Actually (2003). Though he didn’t land the part, it’s conceivable he took on extra roles as a way to break into the industry.

ICYMI, Joe was privately educated at the City of London School, and initially aimed to become an actor despite being “introverted” as a child. He joined the National Youth Theatre in his late teens and studied English literature and drama at the University of Bristol, where he participated in two student productions at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Graduating in 2012, he was accepted into the Royal Central School of Speech & Drama after applying to four drama schools, completing his BA in acting there. During his third year, he signed with an agent who later secured him the role of the title character in Billy Lynn‘s Long Halftime Walk (2016), marking his feature film debut.

While he’s since broken in the industry with parts in movies like The Favourite, Conversations with Friends, Stars at Noon and Kinds of Kindness, he may be best recognized for his 6-year relationship with international pop star Taylor Swift.

Joe and Taylor broke up sometime in 2023, and the actor most recently opened up about their split for the first time in June 2024 during an interview with The Times.

“I would hope that anyone and everyone can [empathize] and understand the difficulties that come with the end of a long, loving, fully committed relationship of over six and a half years. That is a hard thing to navigate. What is unusual and abnormal in this situation is that, one week later, it’s suddenly in the public domain and the outside world is able to weigh in,” he told The Times. “So you have something very real suddenly thrown into a very unreal space: tabloids, social media, press, where it is then dissected, speculated on, pulled out of shape beyond recognition.”

