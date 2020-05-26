J-14 just caught up with Havan Flores (Chapa), Terrence Little Gardenhigh (Miles), Dana Heath (Mika) and Luca Luhan (Bose) from Nickelodeon’s Danger Force, and they went head to head in an epic competition! They all took turns doing their best impressions of the various Nickelodeon and Netflix characters, while the others had to guess who they were impersonating! They took on fan favorites like SpongeBob SquarePants, Patrick Star, Wanda from The Fairly Odd Parents and more, and naturally, the results were hilarious. Make sure to watch the video above!

