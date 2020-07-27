Prepare yourselves, people, because there’s only a few weeks left until Phineas & Ferb The Movie: Candace Against The Universe officially hits Disney+ on Friday, August 28. In order to celebrate the upcoming animated flick, the film’s stars finally gave fans a first look at the film’s opening scene, and we can’t get Candace’s song out of our heads!

During a virtual Comic Con panel hosted on Saturday, July 25, so many members of the original cast — like Ashley Tisdale and Vincent Martella — not only shared the opening music number, which featured the High School Musical alum singing “Such a Beautiful Day,” but they teased some pretty epic plot points too!

Aside from the sure-to-be amazing songs that the film will bring, viewers will also get the chance to see a pretty epic scene between evil scientist Dr. Doofenshmirtz and Isabella. Yep, that means Alyson Stoner reprised her iconic role for the film! Along with Phineas, Ferb, Candace, Doofenshmirtz and Isabella, Baljeet, Buford, Jeremy and Stacy will also make an appearance in the film.

For those who missed it, the movie will take place five years into the future, after Phineas and Ferb’s iconic summer finally ended. The brothers are set to travel far and wide on a journey to rescue Candace who was abducted by aliens. Naturally, hilarity is set to occur as they go on a brand new adventure.

During the Comic Con panel, Ashley even told fans that “some of the best stuff is in this movie.” With a review like that, there’s no doubt about it, we’ll be tuning in on premiere day!

Previously, the streaming service gave fans a sneak peak of the film via Twitter. Disney+ shared some pretty epic snapshots of scenes that we can expect to see.

*shouts in Candace* LOOK!

Enjoy this sneak peek of Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe, an Original Movie coming Summer 2020 to #DisneyPlus. #DisneyBundle pic.twitter.com/n9APYZfpIJ — Disney+ (@disneyplus) May 20, 2020

We don’t know about you, but we’re seriously excited to see our favorite family on our screens once again!

