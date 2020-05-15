The new Scooy-Doo movie, Scoob!, is out today, May 15, and McKenna Grace and Ariana Greenblatt both voice characters in the film. McKenna plays Young Daphne and Ariana is Young Velma — and, as it turns out, those are the girls’ favorite characters IRL! They just dished on the moment they found out they had gotten the roles exclusively to J-14, and they couldn’t stop fangirling! Make sure to watch the video above.

As if the girls didn’t get you excited enough about the movie, Scooby-Doo, Shaggy and the whole Mystery Inc. Gang are bringing the party to your house this Friday, May 15. Join them for the #ScoobMovieNight premiere event on Twitter starting at 7 P.M. EST/4 P.M. PST. Follow @SCOOB on Twitter for the #SCOOBMOVIENIGHT Premiere Event featuring cast, musical performances and exclusive clips. We can’t wait!

