J-14 stopped by the set of Raven’s Home, where Navia Robinson, Sky Katz, Issac Ryan Brown and Jason Maybaum gave fans an inside look at their text messages… with their moms! Yep, they revealed the last thing their mom sent them, and some of the messages are pretty hilarious, if you ask us. Check out the video above and let us know in the comments if any of the texts are similar to what you and your parents text about.

You can catch new episodes of Raven’s Home this Sunday, March 22, at 8 P.M. EST on Disney Channel.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.