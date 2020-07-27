J-14 just caught up with Izabela Rose, Siena Agudong, Alison Fernandez, Max Torina and Elie Samouhi from Upside-Down Magic, and they went head to head in an epic competition! They all took turns doing their best impressions of various Disney Channel characters, while the others had to guess who they were impersonating! They took on fan favorites like Troy Bolton, Zed and more, and naturally, the results were hilarious. Make sure to watch the video above, and remember — Upside Down Magic premieres on Disney Channel on Friday, July 31, at 8:00 P.M. EST/PST.

