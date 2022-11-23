*Snaps twice* The Addams Family is back! Netflix’s Wednesday follows teenager Wednesday Addams (played by Jenna Ortega) who transfers to Nevermore Academy, a school for outcasts. The Tim Burton-directed series introduces so many of the characters we all know and love, including Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams, Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams and Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley Addams.

J-14 exclusively sat down with Isaac, where he spoke about playing such an iconic role, his friendship with Jenna and who he was most intimidated to work with.

Who Is Isaac Ordonez Playing in ‘Wednesday’?

Isaac plays Pugsley Addams, Wednesday’s younger brother who loves his sister despite her endless teasing and (sometimes) torture. While there has been so many great renditions of the character, such as Jimmy Workman in 1991’s The Addams Family, Isaac explained that he wasn’t nervous “at all” to take on such a staple role.

“I just went in blind,” Isaac said, explaining he wanted to add a bit more of a “funny” approach to his character. “I just went with it and created him.”

The young actor, 12, is best known for his role in A Wrinkle in Time as Charles Wallace Double, which also helped him prepare for such a large-scale set like Wednesday. Additionally, Isaac said that working alongside Jenna was super “fun,” as she’s a “great person to work with.”

“Just seeing her work like that influenced me a little bit,” he said of his Wednesday costar. “She did a really, really fantastic job with Wednesday. She really nailed her character,” Isaac gushed, explaining that, “Wednesday is a more serious character, but she still has comedy in her, which is Jenna.”

The Netflix star also revealed there is one scene he’s most looking forward for viewers to watch between Pugsley and Wednesday. “There’s this one certain scene that I like, because I think that Pugsley really motivates Wednesday to do certain things and I think the viewers will really like it.”

And was there anyone Isaac was intimidated to work with?

“Well, I mean, Tim Burton, at first I was nervous, because he’s huge,” he revealed. “But once I met him in person, within five seconds in his office, I was like, ‘Okay, we’re fine.'” Watch Isaac play Pugsley Addams in Wednesday, available for streaming now.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.