Warning: spoiler’s ahead. Wednesday is a Tim Burton-produced Netflix series that follows a teenaged Wednesday Addams attending a school for supernatural outcasts as she tries to control her psychic abilities and solve murder(s). Are you hooked yet?

Throughout Wednesday’s eight episodes, Wednesday (played by Jenna Ortega) puts on her detective hat after a series of murders takes place, unearthing a decades-long scandal at Nevermore Academy involving her own father Gomez Addams. She soon discovers that the murderer isn’t human after all, but a monster known as the ‘Hyde.’ Keep reading to uncover all of the deaths that take place in Wednesday.

ICYMI, Wednesday has a starstudded cast which includes Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams; Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams; Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams; Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester; and newbies Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley Addams; Hunter Doohan as Tyler Galpin,; Emma Myers as Enid Sinclair and Percy Hynes White as Xavier Thorpe.

It is revealed in episode 7 that the Hyde monster is being manipulated by another party. Therefore, there are technically two people behind this monster: Tyler Galpin who is the actual Hyde, and Marilyn Churchill a.k.a, Laurel Gates (played by Christina Ricci), who is manipulating him.

Tyler, who was Wednesday’s love interest throughout the show, is first revealed as the Hyde in episode 7, after Wednesday has a vision of him as the monster when he kisses her. As Wednesday puts it, “Of course the first boy I kiss would turn out to be a psychotic, serial killing, monster. I guess I have a type.”

It isn’t until the final episode that we find out who is controlling him: Laurel Gates herself. Laurel went by the name Marilyn Churchill, the first “normie” professor at Nevermore Academy who taught botany.

For some more context: Laurel/Marilyn is part of the Gates family, who all died tragically one right after the other following the murder of her brother Garrett Gates in the 1990s. Garrett was under the influence of drugs given to him by his father with directions to kill students at the academy, until he was murdered by Morticia Addams. However, Gomez Addams took the blame in place of his girlfriend. Fast forward a decade or two, and Laurel/Marilyn is determined to kill the kids of Nevermore along with anyone that gets in her way. Sounds like a typical Wednesday.

Scroll through our gallery to see all of the characters who died in Wednesday and how.

