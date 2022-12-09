Wednesday Addams and Xavier Thorpe shippers, today is your lucky day! Wednesday actors Jenna Ortega and Percy Hynes White are reuniting for a new romantic comedy called Winter Spring Summer or Fall. Keep reading for details on the movie.

Jenna Ortega and Percy Hynes White New Movie

“The movie I’m doing in Utah right now is with her [Jenna] as well,” Percy told Popternative in December 2022, saying that they had “a fun time together” on Wednesday‘s set and that he “loves” working with Jenna.

Following Percy’s reveal that he was working with Jenna once again, fans got to digging into the yet-to-be-announced film. One Twitter user shared photos of the movie’s project details, revealing it’s a young adult romantic drama comedy (dramedy) called Winter Spring Summer or Fall which follows two teenagers falling in love named Remi and Barnes.

“Let’s hope that Percy’s character is the love interest of Jenna’s character,” said one fan on Twitter

Tiffany Paulsen is directing the feature film, which began filming at the end of October in Salt Lake City, Utah, according to her Instagram. Additionally, Jenna and Percy were spotted on set filming by a fan on TikTok in December 2022.

Are Jenna Ortega and Percy Hynes White Dating?

While both Jenna and Percy appear to be single right now, that hasn’t stopped Wednesday fans from shipping them together. Jenna and Percy have yet to confirm or deny dating rumors, but they have posted many cute cast photos of one another on Instagram.

Wednesday premiered on Netflix on November 23, 2022, and has since become one of the streaming platform’s most-watched series.

Jenna played Addams Family character Wednesday Addams, a new student at a school for outcasts called Nevermore Academy, where she attempts to solve murder and control her psychic ability while also dealing with pretty normal teenager stuff — like friendship and young love. That’s where Percy’s character Xavier Thorpe comes in, playing the son of a famous magician with abilities to bring drawings to life. Oh, and he’s down bad for Wednesday who won’t give him the time of day.

Following the release of the eight-episode series, fans immediately shipped the characters and their real-life counterparts together, with multiple fan-made videos going viral on TikTok.

