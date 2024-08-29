Before HYBE (formerly Big Hit Entertainment) made headlines with their successful girl groups like Le Sserafim and NewJeans, they first ventured into the world of female K-pop with a group called GLAM.

This quintet, consisting of Jiyeon, Zinni, Trinity, Dahee and Miso, made their debut in July 2012 with their single “Party(XXO).” Initially, GLAM received a fair amount of attention and built a decent fanbase. However, despite their promising start, the group faced numerous challenges that eventually led to their disbandment in 2015.

Keep reading to unpack the controversies behind GLAM, HYBE’s first-ever girl group, and what they’re up to now.

Inside GLAM’s Controversies and Disbandment

GLAM’s journey was marred by a series of incidents that overshadowed their musical achievements.

A few months after their debut, Trinity left the group in December 2012. Though the official reason for hewas cited as “personal reasons,” rumors swirled that Trinity was a sasaeng fan (K-pop fan term for “stalker”) of Super Junior’s Leeteuk, a claim that was never fully confirmed. This rumor further tainted the group’s image.

However, the most significant controversy surrounding GLAM involved member Dahee.

In 2014, Dahee was implicated in a scandal involving actor Lee Byung Hun, who accused her and another woman of blackmailing him. The fallout from this scandal was severe; Dahee was found guilty and sentenced to prison for one year, which led to a severe backlash against the group.

In response to these controversies, Big Hit Entertainment decided to disband GLAM in early 2015, citing the end of their contracts as the official reason.

What Are the Former GLAM Members Up to Now?

Following the disbandment of GLAM, each member pursued much different paths.

Dahee managed to reestablish herself despite the scandal. After serving her one-year prison sentence, she transitioned into a career in modeling and became a popular AfreecaTV BJ (broadcast jockey). She also maintains a presence on YouTube, where she posts music covers and dance videos.

Jiyeon, the group’s leader, initially struggled with her solo career. She appeared on “Show Me the Money 4” but did not advance further in the competition. Nevertheless, she later signed with KQ Entertainment and debuted as a solo artist with her single “B-Day.” Although her journey has had its ups and downs, Jiyeon remains active in the music industry under the stage name Haee with DCTOM Entertainment, where she recently released her single “Subway.”

Zinni, now known as Jiny Kim, transitioned away from music to pursue a career in sports. She became a notable longboard skater and left the music industry behind to focus on her new passion.

Trinity, who rebranded as Soojin, faced a mixed reception due to her past controversies. She moved into fashion, launching her own clothing line, Vivid Yoon, and works as a freelance model.

Miso, the youngest member of GLAM, chose to step away from the public eye altogether. She briefly maintained an online presence but has since made her new Instagram account private, indicating a desire for privacy.

Well, there you have it: the controversial story behind GLAM, HYBE’s first girl group.

