What happened to VCHA? Fans have noticed that the global girl group has gone radio silent on social media, and there hasn’t been word from their company, JYP Entertainment, in months.

Keep reading for everything we know:

What Happened to VCHA?

In case you didn’t know, VCHA is the first-ever global girl group to train under the K-pop trainee system, and consists of six teenagers from around the United States and Canada — including members Lexi, Camila, Kendall, Savanna, KG, and Kaylee.

The girls trained under JYP Entertainment, known for K-pop groups TWICE and Stray Kids, and competed in a survival show titled A2K (America2Korea), which first premiered on YouTube in July 2023. They released a pre-debut single, “SeVit (NEW LIGHT)” in September 2023, and made their official debut a few months later with “Girls of the Year” on January 26, 2024.

Following their debut, the girls had a pretty promising year ahead of them — with a growing fanbase, large social media presence and planned festival appearances.

However, everything changed in June 2024, when JYP Entertainment abruptly cut off all communication regarding VCHA, with their last proper Instagram post being on June 8. Since then, only three posts have been made, all to celebrate the birthdays of three members.

On top of that, VCHA was scheduled to perform at Lollapalooza — until the famous U.S. music festival announced that “due to unforeseen circumstances,” VCHA would be cancelling their set on July 19.

It’s quite unusual for a group from one of South Korea’s top companies to go inactive and cancel shows less than a year after debuting and releasing a new song — which has understandably sparked worries among fans about the group heading towards disbandment.

What Happened to VCHA’s Kaylee?

Two months after VCHA’s debut, JYP announced that Kaylee would be taking an indefinite hiatus.

“Due to a health condition, Kaylee will be taking a hiatus from upcoming VCHA activities until further notice. We will provide further updates regarding the resumption of Kaylee’s activities,” the company said in a statement on March 11. “We will continue to place the highest priority on our artist’s health and ask for your support in Kaylee’s full recovery.”

While Kaylee’s “health condition” has yet to be revealed, some fans believing that her hiatus could’ve been the beginning of the girl group’s demise.

