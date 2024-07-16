Did Ruby Rose Turner steal your heart as her portrayal of the Queen of Hearts, too? This isn’t the Descendants: The Rise Red star’s first breakout role by any means, as you may recognize her from several iconic TV shows. Keep reading for a guide into Ruby’s past and upcoming movies and TV shows.

ICYMI, Ruby played the younger (and sweeter!) version of the Queen of Hearts in Descendants: The Rise of Red. ICYMI, Rita Ora played the villainous grown-up version of the Queen of Hearts — with Kylie Cantrall starring as Red, her daughter.

The plot of the spinoff revolves around the Queen of Hearts’ murky history with Cinderella (played by Brandy), and Red must team up with Cinderella’s daughter Chloe (Malia Baker) to travel back in time and undo the past. Back in time, they meet their mothers as teenagers: Ruby as Princess Bridget/Young Queen of Hearts and Morgan Dudley plays as Ella/Young Cinderella.

“It’s cool that even though it is a new story we’re telling new songs, new characters and it still has that essence from the original films,” Kylie said of the upcoming movie, set to hit Disney+ on July 12. “There’s lots of big numbers and lots of action and the costumes are larger than life so i love that we’re bringing back that kind of essence from the originals.”

“It’s incredible,” Malia said of working with Rita and Brandy, the latter of who plays her mother. “To have those as your parents, I mean we’re not just hanging out with them for one day, like, there’s a bond that you need to show up for. It’s crazy — they were seriously incredible, and everything that you want [Rita and Brandy] to be, they are that in real life and more. I mean they were truly royalty.”

You may recognize Ruby from another Disney project though — as she’s best known for playing Cameron in the Disney Channel sitcom Coop and Cami Ask the World, which ran for two seasons and ended in 2020.

Along with her budding acting career, the 18-year old is also a singer — who released her first single in 2018 titled “Ruby Rock.”

Scroll through our gallery to uncover all of Ruby’s movies and TV shows.

