If you weren’t obsessed with Sterling Knight in the mid 2000’s then you definitely missed out! It’s been 14 years since he starred in the Disney original film Starstruck, and he’s gone on to do so much since then.

Most of us who have seen the hit movie are adults now — and so is Sterling! Find out what the actor has been up to after all these years.

Is Sterling Knight Still an Actor?

After his success with the 2010 Disney film, Sterling went on to nab a ton of roles! The following year, the actor starred in So Random! alongside Demi Lovato. The two had previously worked together on the comedy series Sonny with a Chance, so it was the perfect pairing.

Sterling wasn’t quite done with playing a superstar. He also took on the role of Ty Parker, a famous pop singer, in Elle: A Modern Cinderella Tale. The former Disney star continued to act in other popular TV series like Melissa & Joey, In the Rough and Crowded.

While starring as Zander in the ABC Family show, Sterling discussed his role at the time. “Zander is the nicest lovable idiot, I think,” he said in 2014 to BuddyTV. “He just kind of ends up messing things up every once in a while and can’t really get his foot out of his mouth. He’s been really fun to play.”

His last credited role was from 2022 when he played Art in the film It Snows All the Time.

What is Sterling Knight Up to Today?

It seems Sterling has taken a break with acting, but that doesn’t mean you can’t catch him on your screens! The Disney alum is active on Cameo — where he films personalized videos for fans. His bio reads: “Actor/Texan I’m into fitness, food, and fast cars. 🤘🏻💪🏻”

Aside from Cameo, you can also catch Sterling on social media. With over 274k followers on Instagram, Sterling likes to post about his travels and updates on his life. Most recently, he took a trip to Thailand and Tokoyo with his sister Scarlett Knight.

Is Sterling Knight Single?

From what we can tell, it seems Sterling is on the market! The actor hasn’t posted any photos with a significant other, but he also could be keeping his love life away from the camera.

As for his past romances, in 2014, he began dating Ayla Kell and the two eventually got engaged four years later. However, the former couple called it quits sometime in 2019.

