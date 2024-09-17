Culture journalist Ashley Spencer‘s debut nonfiction book Disney High: The Untold Story of the Rise and Fall of Disney Channel’s Tween Empire is set to shed light on Disney Channel stardom of the 2000s and 2010s.

From now-iconic franchises like High School Musical to Camp Rock and stars like Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez, the book describes itself as “the first unauthorized look at the inner workings — and ultimate breakdown—of the Disney Channel machine.”

For everything we know about the book, keep reading:

When Does ‘Disney High’ Come Out?

Disney High will be released on September 24, 2024.

Some chapters from the book, one on Hannah Montana and one on High School Musical have been shared by People Magazine and Teen Vogue, respectively.

You can preorder the book here.

What Is ‘Disney High’ About?

According to the book’s publisher Macmillan, the premise of the book is as follows:

“For many kids growing up in the 2000s, there was no cultural touchstone more powerful than Disney Channel, the most-watched cable channel in primetime at its peak. Today, it might best be known for introducing the world to talents like Hilary Duff, Raven-Symoné, Zac Efron, Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez, the Jonas Brothers, Demi Lovato, and Zendaya. It wasn’t always destined for greatness: when The Disney Channel launched in 1983, it was a forgotten stepchild within the Walt Disney Company, forever in the shadow of Disney’s more profitable movies and theme parks. But after letting the stars of their Mickey Mouse Club revival—among them Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, Christina Aguilera, and Ryan Gosling—slip through their fingers, Disney Channel reinvented itself as a powerhouse tween network. In the new millennium, it churned out billions of dollars in original content and triple-threat stars whose careers were almost entirely controlled by the corporation. Suddenly, everyone wanted a piece of the pie—and there were constant clashes between the studio, network, labels, and creatives as Disney Channel became a pressure cooker of perfection for its stars. From private feuds and on-set disasters, to fanfare that swept the nation and the realities of child stardom, culture journalist Ashley Spencer offers the inside story of the heyday of TV’s House of Mouse, featuring hundreds of exclusive new interviews with former Disney executives, creatives, and celebrities to explore the highs, lows, and everything in between.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.