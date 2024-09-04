Ever wondered how K-pop stars manage to sing their hearts out while busting moves that would leave most of us winded? It takes serious strength, stamina and a whole lot of practice! Naturally, we’re all dying to know what kind of workouts these idols use to prep for their electrifying shows. Enter the LE SSERAFIM workout, the fitness craze that has all the girlies in a chokehold.

The South Korean girl group LE SSERAFIM — famous for their jaw-dropping and intensive choreography — knows a thing or two about pushing physical limits. Recently, this powerhouse group let us in on their secret: a grueling workout routine that’s no walk in the park.

Since the girl group unveiled their workout, fans everywhere have been diving into this rigorous routine. The results? Everything from impressive weight loss to rock-hard abs. Curious to see what all the buzz is about? Here’s the lowdown on the LE SSERAFIM workout:

What Is LE SSERAFIM’S Workout Routine?

LE SSERAFIM’s Huh Yunjin revealed the intense workout routine they use to prep for their group performances during an interview from 2023.

“It was a workout we did while preparing for the group. It was like our training workout. It was very strenuous. It was 100 jumping jacks as a warmup, 100 burpees, and then three sets of four different plank exercises with 25 reps,” Yunjin revealed. “It was very intense. And we did that, like, for two hours, twice a day. But, it helped us build stamina for our choreo.”

The exercise routine consists of:

100 jumping jacks

100 burpees

Two sets of 10 jump squats

Plank crawls (for the duration of the song “I’m Fearless”)

Two sets of 10 plank up and downs

Two sets of 10 plank twists

Three sets of 25 crunches

Is the LE SSERAFIM Workout Effective?

First, let’s focus on whether it’s safe for you to attempt. To safely do the LE SSERAFIM workout, maintaining proper form is crucial to avoid injuries. Especially due to the repetitive nature of the exercises, there’s a risk of overuse injuries, especially if you have a history of cardiovascular issues. If you’re worried this could be you, definitely consulting a doctor before beginning such a strenuous exercise.

The LE SSERAFIM workout could help you get those abs if you’re already pretty lean and have a naturally slim waist. It combines muscle-building moves like jump squats and burpees with calorie-burning cardio, which can boost metabolism and aid in weight loss. Done right, this workout can ramp up your cardio, strengthen your muscles and maybe even define those abs while improving your overall fitness.

