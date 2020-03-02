This may come as a shock, but Monday, March 2 is Veronica Dunne‘s 25th birthday! The actress was only 19 years old when she starred in K.C. Undercover, which means it has been more than five years since the epic show officially aired its first episode, and fans cannot believe how fast time has flown by!

For those who forgot, the series also starred Zendaya, Kamil McFadden, Trinitee Stokes, Tammy Townsend, Kadeem Hardison and more, and it followed a high school girl named K.C. who got recruited by her parents to become a spy in a secret government agency. The show went on for three epic seasons before it went off the air in February 2018, and ever since it ended, there’s not a day that goes by that fans don’t miss it.

In honor of the anniversary, J-14 decided to take a trip down memory lane and check-in with the cast of K.C. Undercover to see what they’ve accomplished over the last few years. It turns out, some went on to star in a ton of TV shows and movies after the show ended, while others decided to step away from the limelight and start families of their own. But either way, they’ve all come a long way and fans are not going to believe how much they’ve grown!

Scroll through our gallery to uncover what the cast of K.C. Undercover is up to now.

