Tim Burton has made quite the name for himself in all things dark and creepy. The legendary director is renowned for his haunting aesthetic, yet nearly all of his films have become cherished family classics over the years. From Beetlejuice to Edward Scissorhands, each of his projects explores darker themes while revealing a core of warmth and compassion.

With the release of his first TV adaptation, Wednesday, in 2022, followed closely by the sequel to Beetlejuice in 2024, a new generation of Burton fans has been born, equally enchanted by his signature aesthetic.

Jenna Ortega, the star of Wednesday and Beetlejuice‘s sequel, has become Burton’s latest muse — following the likes of huge Hollywood stars such as Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder, the latter who also worked with the young star in Burton’s first-ever sequel.

“Obviously joining a sequel to something and it being so long since the original, I think I just wanted to put my head down and do the work and show up and be respectful and read my little book book off to the side,” Jenna told Fandango, “but I think Winona was so warm and so welcoming, as was Catherine [O’Hara], as was everybody else, that you almost didn’t have a choice but to become a part of the family.

She continued, “I think that in shooting and working together and Tim’s playful spirit, I felt like everything that we were doing felt like we were all in on the same joke or on the same page or had the same ideas. It just felt like a free and collaborative space, but Winona and I — I swear we just started talking one day on set and then never stopped. You could find us in the same position four hours later never having moved. She’s the best.”

That being said, if you’re one of Burton’s newer fans, or a longtime one, you may be wondering which movie of the director’s you should watch following his newer movies. Or, better yet — which movie of his you’re most like, based entirely on your zodiac sign!

Scroll through our gallery below and find your zodiac sign to uncover which Tim Burton movie you are.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.