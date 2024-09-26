BLACKPINK‘s Rosé is apparently getting into the spooky season spirit, as her upcoming track “Vampirehollie” will be released soon!

When Does Rosé’s Song ‘Vampirehollie’ Come Out?

Rosé has yet to announce an official release date for the track, but she’s been teasing it since February 2024, and most recently gave fans an update in September!

ICYMI, the Korean singer first previewed the track in celebration of her 27th birthday on February 11, 2024, on a newly opened Instagram broadcast channel.

“Stupid words, lot of bad dreams / Angel hearts and a cute name / Hate that I can remember / Every evil thing you say,” Rosé sings on the snippet.

On September 26, 2024, Rosé dropped an update on the song, sending a message to her fans via Instagram, where she wrote the title of her upcoming track while adding an exclamation and question mark hinting at its release soon. The message read, “Vampirehollie..?!”

The update comes after Rosé recently released a cover of popular British band Coldplay’s song “Viva La Vida,” for the trailer and finale of the hit South Korean series Pachinko 2.

Is Rosé Releasing a Solo Album Soon?

Aside from “Vampirehollie,” Rosé also teased the upcoming release of new solo music.

“I know I’ve been away for a minute, but I’ve been working really hard on some things that I’m really excited about,” she wrote on Instagram, per The Korea Times. “I cannot wait for you all to hear everything.”

Rosé, along with the rest of the members of BLACKPINK, decided not to renew their individual contracts with YG Entertainment in December 2023, but re-signed with the agency for group activities. While Rose is working on her solo under YG sub-label, THEBLACKLABEL, the other members have all created their own music companies to promote their solo music.

Rosé first marked her solo debut with the release of her single album R in March 2021, featuring the tracks “On The Ground” and “Gone.” At the time, the music video for “On The Ground” broke PSY’s record for the most viewed music video by a Korean soloist in 24 hours — which he held for eight years for the song “Gentleman.”

