If you weren’t able to get tickets to Olivia Rodrigo‘s Guts world tour, Netflix has you covered. The streaming platform will be streaming the “obsessed” singer’s concert film very soon.

When Does Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Guts’ Concert Film Come Out?

Olivia’s concert film will be released on Netflix on Oct. 29.

The movie will air the “Vampire” pop star’s performance from the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, from her Guts world tour.

“I am so excited to share the GUTS World Tour with my fans,” Olivia said in a statement. “For those of you who didn’t get a chance to rock out in-person, now you can have the best seats in the house! And to the fans who cheered, screamed, and danced with me, I am so glad we get to do it all over again!”

The concert special is directed by James Merryman and produced by Blink, Inc. in association with Lighthouse Management + Media and Interscope Films.

Is Olivia Rodrigo Still Touring?

The 21-year-old pop star is in the middle of the Asian leg in her Guts world tour. With over 80 shows in, she hilariously recapped where she was at during a TikTok she posted in October 2024.

Using a popular sound from Love Island USA season 6, Olivia lip-synchs over contestant JaNa Craig‘s voice as she asks “you guys, how are we feeling?” before panning over to her friend who mouths back, “I feel good,” and the songstress answers with, “oh my gosh, positive energy, I love that.” Olivia then asks her other friend how she feels, who is sleeping on the couch and answers “no,” per Serena Page’s voice, which Olivia responds with: “OK, I love you too.” Cute!

Olivia’s Guts tour, in support of her second album of the same name, kicked off in February 2024 and runs until March 2025. Supporting acts have included the Breeders, Remi Wolf and Chappell Roan.

Olivia summed up her sophomore album during an interview with Guardian, saying, “It’s so much about growing up and finding your footing in the world.”

The songstress explained that after she turned 20 years old in 2023, she became overwhelmed by sadness. “Like, ‘Oh s–t, I worked my whole childhood and I’m never going to get it back.’ I didn’t go to football games, I didn’t have this group of girlfriends that I hung out with after school. That’s kind of sad.”

