KATSEYE is ready to make waves in the entertainment industry! This international girl group, creared from the 2023 competition series The Dream Academy, was formed through a collaboration between HYBE, the company behind BTS, and Geffen Records, known for their work with Olivia Rodrigo.

Following their debut in June 2024 with the single “Debut” and its hit follow-up, “Touch,” released just a month later, KATSEYE has quickly proven they are here to stay. To give fans a deeper understanding of the group, here’s a guide to the diverse nationalities of KATSEYE’s members.

The official lineup was revealed on the season finale of The Dream Academy on November 17, 2024. The group is a vibrant mix of international talents, including members Daniela Avanzini, Lara Rajagopalan and Megan Skiendiel, Yoonchae Jeong, Sophia Laforteza and Manon Bannerman.

As KATSEYE’s popularity continues to rise, Lara Rajagopalan shared her thoughts on their debut single, “Debut,” and its deeper meaning during an interview with Teen Vogue from June 2024.

“The central theme of ‘Debut’ is confidence,” Lara explained during a call from Los Angeles, which has become KATSEYE’s new base. “It’s about the unity we’ve developed as a group through our shared experiences. Our journey has been very public, so while this is officially our debut, we’ve been building this sisterhood for a long time. We want to convey that we are stronger together and that our bond makes us more powerful.”

She continued, “We hope listeners will connect with the song and feel inspired to join us in celebrating sisterhood, confidence, and empowerment. It’s all about being the best version of yourself and supporting each other.”

With their rich blend of cultural backgrounds and their empowering message, KATSEYE is poised to make a lasting mark on the music industry. Their dynamic performances and inspiring anthems are set to captivate audiences around the globe.

