Since Dance Moms wrapped in 2019, Abby Lee Miller has faced numerous challenges, including a year in prison in 2018 and a battle with rare cancer. Now, she rarely appears publicly and instead teaches dance classes via Zoom. With a Dance Moms reunion special featuring former students airing in May 2024, fans are curious about her current life.

Why Is Abby Lee Miller in a Wheelchair?

In April 2022, Abby revealed that a diagnosis left her in a wheelchair. “Today, April 13 is the anniversary of the last time I WALKED. In horrific pain, I made it into a doctor’s office and then across the street to a hospital for a sedated MRI,” she shared on Instagram. She described how her health rapidly declined, leading to paralysis from the neck down and emergency spinal surgery where she was diagnosed with Burkitt lymphoma. Though Abby has been wheelchair-bound since then, she was declared cancer-free in May 2019.

In March 2023, Abby suffered a setback when she shattered her right tibia and fibula in a power wheelchair accident. “I just wanna walk,” she said to Entertainment Tonight, noting how the accident set back her progress.

Was Abby Lee Miller in Jail?

Abby was indicted in October 2015 on fraud charges after hiding income in a secret bank account. Facing up to five years in prison and $5 million in fines, she pleaded guilty to bankruptcy fraud and failing to report an international monetary transaction.

She was sentenced to 366 days in prison, two years of supervised release, and fined. Abby was released on May 25, 2018.

What Is Abby Lee Miller Doing Today?

Abby stays active with her YouTube channel, her dance company in Los Angeles, and virtual dance classes. In June 2023, she launched a podcast called “Leave It On The Dance Floor” and also sells merchandise and records Cameo videos. She tours internationally to teach dance and connect with fans.

Which ‘Dance Moms’ Cast Members Still Talk to Abby Lee Miller?

Most cast members have distanced themselves from Abby. JoJo Siwa and Kalani Hilliker remain in touch, while others like Chloe Lukasiak and Kendall Vertes do not. JoJo describes their relationship as “great,” whereas Maddie Ziegler and Nia Sioux have seemingly moved on.

“She trained me, she helped me, but also, I knew I would be OK without her and I was sick of being in a toxic environment,” Maddie told Cosmopolitan in 2022. “I was like, ‘This is not for me. I can’t do this.’ I haven’t spoken to her since.”

