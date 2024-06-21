Hey there, astrology and music lovers!✨✨ There’s no doubt about it, 2024 is the year of girlie pop music. With icons like Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Charli XCX, and a constellation of other stars dropping albums this year, it’s time to find out which musical journey matches your zodiac sign perfectly. Keep reading to uncover which girlie pop album from 2024 matches your zodiac sign.

One album that has been breaking record and record since it dropped is, of course, Taylor’s The Tortured Poets Department. Dropping on April 19, Taylor announced the album while accepting a Grammy award for best pop vocal album, revealing that she had been working on the album for the past “two years.”

“Okay, this is my 13th Grammy, which is my lucky number. I don’t know if I’ve ever told you that,” she said in her speech. “I want to say thank you to the members of the Recording Academy for voting this way, but I know that the way that the Recording Academy voted is a direct reflection of the passion of the fans. So I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I have been keeping from you for the last two years, which is that my brand-new album comes out April 19th. It’s called The Tortured Poets Department. I’m going to go and post the cover right now backstage. Thank you, I love you! Thank you!”

Another huge female artist who released an album in 2024 was Billie — who dropped Hit Me Hard and Soft on May 17.

“I feel like this album is me,” Billie explained in an interview with Rolling Stone posted in April 2024. “It’s not a character. It feels like the When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? version of me. It feels like my youth and who I was as a kid.”

“In some ways, growing on [Hit Me Hard and Soft] meant revisiting a lot of things,” Billie’s brother, collaborator and producer Finneas explained of the project. “I feel like this album has some real ghosts in it, and I say that with love. There’s ideas on this album that are five years old, and there’s a past to it, which I really like. When Billie talks about the era of When We All Fall Asleep, it was this theatricality and this darkness. What’s the thing that no one is as good at as Billie is? This album was an exploration of what we do best.”

Taylor and Billie aren’t the only girlie albums out this year, though! Scroll through our gallery below to uncover which album matches your vibes based on your zodiac sign.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.